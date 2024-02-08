Headlines: Prague earthquake restrictions, Pride Flag ban & Real ID requirements

More restrictions handed down on disposal wells after Prague earthquake. (NewsOK)

Senator James Lankford’s border bill fails a key Senate vote. (NewsOK)

A bill banning LGBTQ Pride Flags on state property advances at the capitol. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s first artificial intelligence bill passes House committee. (Tulsa World)

American Lung Association recommends changes to Oklahoma tobacco policies. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt clarifies comments on consolidation of colleges. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters calls for private school tax voucher cap to be lifted. (NewsOK)

Edmond voters decide school bonds for elections on Tuesday. (NewsOK)

Tulsa mayor teams up with TPS to deal with attendance issues. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Council approves pay raises for themselves, mayor and other city officials. (Tulsa World)

Parole Board revises commutation rules. (KOSU)

Marijuana growers file lawsuit over regulations. (NewsOK)

Gilcrease Museum returns ancestral remains to tribes. (KOSU)

Real ID will be needed to fly by 2025. (NewsOK)