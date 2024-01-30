Headlines: Special session, 20,000 COVID death and Thunder falls to Timberwolves

Lawmakers consider tax cuts during the special session. (KOSU)

Senator Lankford says a bipartisan deal is close. (NewsOK)

Chairman of the state Republican Party calls condemnation of Lankford “illegitimate”. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma tops 20K COVID deaths since 2020. (NewsOK)

Mental health research talks about issues in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

AG Drummond wants U.S. Health agency to release funds to State Health Department. (NewsOK)

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

Norman barn fire leads to discovery of a large cockfighting operation. (NewsOK)

Native American community mourns the loss of N. Scott Momaday. (NewsOK)

Family and friends gather to celebrate the life of Bob Ravitz. (NewsOK)

King Cabbage Brass Band brings Mardi Gras style to OKC. (KOSU)

Thunder falls out of the top spot in the west after loss to Timberwolves. (NewsOK)