Headlines: Special session today, Glynn Simmons lawsuit & Pistons defeat the Thunder

Today’s special session could end very quickly. (Tulsa World)

A personal income tax cut means marginal returns for low- and middle-income households. (KOSU)

A busy session awaits the legislature in the regular session. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are taking issue with SDE claw back of teacher bonuses. (NewsOK)

"Libs of TikTok" creator attacks OKC businessman for comments at SBE meeting. (NewsOK)

Senator Lankford faces attack from within his party for immigration reform. (Oklahoma Voice)

A bill to end no-fault divorce comes under fire. (Oklahoma Voice)

Get ready for Presidential primary elections. (NewsOK)

Longest serving exonerated man, Glynn Simmons, files lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is still evaluating nitrogen gas for executions. (NewsOK)

Lincoln County judge who was suspended for texting during trial fights to keep job. (NewsOK)

Local flu cases increasing. (Tulsa World)

Tulsan works to bring rail service to Ukraine. (Tulsa World)

Osage County school district worries about elimination of a wind farm. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools looks to recoup money from embezzler. (Tulsa World)

Homelessness advocates hold Point-in-Time count. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to take up issue of homeless program, City Lights. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Tax Increment Finance program is getting challenged. (NewsOK)

Tulsa hires its first chief mental health officer. (Tulsa World)

OSU-OKC program helps those coming out of trauma. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Tribe works to bring language revitalization to social media. (Tulsa World)

Native performers celebrate Oscar nominations for Lily Gladstone. (NewsOK)

OSU student discovers new chicken-like dinosaur. (NewsOK)

Former state lawmaker opens pastry shop in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Celebrity storm chaser returns to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Rain barrels are coming for Oklahomans. (KOSU)

Applications open for upcoming Mayfest. (Tulsa World)

Edmond’s Darci Lynne releases first album. (NewsOK)

Tulsa icon Charlie Wilson is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma City Thunder falls to the team with the worst current record in the NBA. (NewsOK)