Headlines: Another special session, personhood constitutional amendment & Thunder falls to Clippers
Local headlines for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Governor Stitt calls for another special session on tax cuts. (NewsOK))
Constitutional amendment proposes personhood at conception. (Oklahoma Voice)
Legislation amends rules on the state’s banking “blacklist”. (Oklahoma Voice)
OMES officials tell lawmakers the agency is improving. (Tulsa World)
Resolution supporting Israel gets mixed reaction. (NewsOK)
Governor Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to Secretary of Tourism. (Tulsa World)
Cold snap raises risks for homeless. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa City Council is getting report recommending Race Massacre reparations. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo looks to future projects. (NewsOK)
OKC approves additional funding for MAPS4 multipurpose stadium. (NewsOK)
Thunder suffers back-to-back losses in Los Angeles. (NewsOK)