Headlines: Tribal tax case, summer food program & Thunder falls to Lakers

The state supreme court is taking up tribal income tax tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation joins summer food program declined by Governor Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Review shows prosecutions for reentry into the U.S. are increasing. (Tulsa World)

Merit based teacher pay program spends just 1% after little interest from districts. (NewsOK)

Wildlife officials release details of former director’s nearly $170K severance pay. (Oklahoma Voice)

Embezzlement audits shine light on small town vulnerabilities. (NewsOK)

Democratic lawmaker wants compensation increase for the wrongly imprisoned. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa Regional Chamber sets its 2024 legislative agenda. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioners again look at southeastern metro for new jail. (NewsOK)

OKC is offering reprieve for past due traffic tickets. (KOSU)

Oklahomans are still dealing with the fallout from an anti-red flag law passed in 2020. (KOSU)

New report looks at Christian Nationalism in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are developing leadership skills with the Obama Foundation. (NewsOK)

FAA center could make changes after failure rate report. (NewsOK)

Agricultural officials want Congress to pass a farm bill as soon as possible. (KOSU)

State wants to create a plan for its aging population. (Tulsa World)

Wildlife Conservation Commission delays vote on bowfishing. (KOSU)

Two OSU physicists succeed in finally getting radiation detector installed on ISS. (NewsOK)

Groundbreaking held for Black Wall Street Square townhomes. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma actor Wes Studi plans appearance on “Finding Your Roots”. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Nation launches education site along side Marvel’s release of “Echo”. (KOSU)

Lakers snap Thunder’s four-game winning streak. (NewsOK)