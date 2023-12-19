Headlines: Tulsa traffic tickets, private school tax credit & holiday travel increase
Local headlines for Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Tulsa officials say judicial ruling won’t stop city from handing out traffic tickets. (KOSU)
State Supreme Court again shuts Superintendent Ryan Walters out of Catholic charter case. (Tulsa World)
Walters defends association with PragerU. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa School Board fails to get quorum for student outcome special meeting. (Tulsa World)
Lawmaker wants more money for private school tax credit. (Oklahoma Voice)
Senator Lankford says appropriation negotiations will continue. (Tulsa World)
Congressman Hern calls for more spending cuts. (Tulsa World)
Feds consider removing lead pipelines. (NewsOK)
OKC Police are investigating a bomb threat to Jewish temple. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma Islamic group sees uptick in threats. (Oklahoma Voice)
USDA predicts lower 2024 crop prices. (KOSU)
Rural water group’s PAC closes after ethics violations. (KOSU)
Oklahoma is taking part in the National Christmas Bird Count. (KOSU)
Polar Express brings holiday cheer to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)
AAA expects a rise in travel. (Tulsa World)