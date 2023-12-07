Headlines: CRT violation investigation, McGirt pleads guilty & Red River Rivalry extended
Local headlines for Thursday, December 7, 2023
Department of Education investigating Union Schools over HB1775 violation. (Tulsa World)
Oklahomans begin applying for private school tax credits. (Oklahoma Voice)
Superintendent Ryan Walters wants new “information literacy” rules. (NewsOK)
Kingfisher residents face tax hikes after hazing lawsuit settlement. (KOSU)
Jimcy McGirt pleads guilty ahead of second retrial. (KOSU)
Stillwater Police serve warrant for dumped longhorn carcass. (Tulsa World)
State mental health center in Enid faces investigation. (NewsOK)
Tulsa considers housing program to fight homelessness. (KOSU)
Curbside Chronicle wrapping paper returns for holidays. (NewsOK)
16 candidates sign up for presidential primary in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)
Filing ends for candidates to Tulsa School Board. (Tulsa World)
Early voting starts for special State Senate election in Lawton. (NewsOK)
Voting begins today for the new OKC Thunder arena. (KOSU)
Vote on Thunder arena also indirectly impacts police funding. (NewsOK)
Board approves transfer of student athletes without delay in participation. (Tulsa World)
OU and Texas sign contract extension for Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl. (Tulsa World)