Headlines: Unpaid turnpike tolls, Hillcrest malware attack & “Flower Moon” accolades begin
Unpaid turnpike tolls could create problems at the tag agency. (Oklahoma Voice)
Health Information Exchange trial set for February. (NewsOK)
Prague Schools ends student prayers over intercom. (NewsOK)
OKC Schools Foundation looks to broaden its network. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma researchers find benefits of weight loss drug. (Tulsa World)
Hillcrest HealthCare parent company confirms cyber-attack. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa puts up sister city signs. (Tulsa World)
Another closure hits Oklahoma City’s Midtown. (NewsOK)
Watch party for KISS concert set for Rock & Brews Casino in Braman. (Tulsa World)
NYC-based institute honors “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (NewsOK)