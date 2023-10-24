© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Thunder rebate debate, rural Internet & cool, rainy forecast

Published October 24, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Debate grows over state tax rebates to OKC Thunder. (NewsOK)

Electric companies are calling on lawmakers to make rate changes. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers study decline in turkey population. (NewsOK)

Tribes back the nomination of Sara Hill for federal bench. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Broadband Office sees rush of requests to increase Internet access. (Oklahoma Voice)

Rally for Palestine in Tulsa brings several dozen people. (Tulsa World)

The federal government names two locations in Oklahoma as technology hubs. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County plans makeover of old Army Reserve center. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City church gets ready to celebrate Mediterranean culture and food. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma forensic pathologist remembers works as consultant on “Flower Moon”. (NewsOK)

Rain is brining cooler temperatures to Oklahoma this week. (NewsOK)

