Headlines: Catholic charter school, Hern running for Speaker & Fall staycation ideas

AG targets Catholic charter school in lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt picks two for the State Board of Education. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt opposes Native American nominee for federal bench. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Hern enters race for House Speaker. (Tulsa World)

Fundraising proves challenging for freshman Congressman. (NewsOK)

Poll shows concern for tax cuts. (NewsOK)

Second round of COVID education funding is getting handled with more oversight. (KOSU)

State has paid $75M to OKC Thunder under “quality jobs program”. (NewsOK)

Lawmaker plans to revive bill helping felons with job placement. (Tulsa World)

New law requires teen drivers to complete work zone safety course. (NewsOK)

Mother of young tornado victim pushes for tornado shelters in schools. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma authorities want regulation over a popular THC product. (NewsOK)

“Prayers for Palestine” forum draws crowd. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County looks at cost of new jail. (NewsOK)

Health insurance marketplace opens on November First. (KOSU)

Tiny home community in Tulsa hopes to combat homelessness. (Tulsa World)

United Methodists move on after 127 churches leave conference. (NewsOK)

Long-serving CEO of Family & Children’s Services plans to retire. (Tulsa World)

Gilcrease Director is leaving after nearly a decade on the job. (Tulsa World)

Popular mobile meals in Edmond launches kitchen expansion plans. (NewsOK)

Tallgrass Prairie Preserve celebrates 30 years of bison revitalization. (Tulsa World)

Authorities detect first case of deadly deer disease in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Exhibit showcases incarcerated Oklahoma women. (NewsOK)

Mickey Mantle childhood home goes on market for $7 a share. (NewsOK)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" shines light on Fairfax. (KOSU)

“Flower Moon” extras and background players share their stories. (Tulsa World)

Movie brings up historical trauma, but mental help is available. (KOSU)

Ideas abound for an Oklahoma fall road trip. (NewsOK)