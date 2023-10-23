Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment begins Nov. 1. Here's what Oklahomans should know

Oklahomans can choose from seven health insurance plans for 2024 coverage as open enrollment begins for the Health Insurance Marketplace on Nov. 1.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide statewide plans, and other carriers will be subject to availability in certain counties. The following plans are available:

Taro Health is a new option for people living in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Canadian counties. It combines traditional health coverage and access to direct primary care.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a news release health care costs are rising, with monthly premiums averaging $73 after federal subsidies for the 183,000 Oklahomans who renewed or purchased plans during open enrollment. He said 2024 premiums will be impacted by rising costs and encouraged people to secure coverage during this period.

“It's crucial to act promptly during this open enrollment period to secure the best health coverage you need for you and your family,” Mulready said in the release. “I encourage you to visit healthcare.gov and take the time to see which plan best fits your needs.”

The deadline to enroll, re-enroll or make changes to insurance plans is Dec. 15. Plan options, monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs will be available here later this month.