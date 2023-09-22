Headlines: HD 39 special election, transgender youth uncertainty & Sedalia's Restaurant

Crowded field files to run for Edmond state house seat. (Oklahoma Voice)

The state executes its third death row inmate of the year. (KOSU)

Former TPS employee pleads not guilty of embezzlement. (Tulsa World)

Judge agrees to not hear cases after accusations of shooting in Texas. (NewsOK)

Couple pleads guilty in large-scale pirated phone-software fraud scheme. (NewsOK)

Two coffins found in large Oaklawn cemetery. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma transgender youth face uncertainty. (KOSU)

Foster care improves under Pinnacle Plan. (Tulsa World)

Sand Springs city manager receives transparency award. (Tulsa World)

Investors agree to Magellan purchase by ONEOK. (Tulsa World)

Tribal nations receive funds o plug orphaned oil and gas wells. (KOSU)

Ottawa Tribe mourns the loss of tribal leader. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma musician releases latest song with Tulsa in the title. (Tulsa World)

Sedalia's in OKC makes list of nation's best new restaurants. (KOSU)