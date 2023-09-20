Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez to be executed Thursday

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Anthony C. Sanchez

Oklahoma is set to execute the third death row inmate of the year on Thursday morning.

Anthony Sanchez, 44, was convicted for the 1996 rape and shooting death of Juli Busken at Lake Stanley Draper, after she was abducted from a Norman apartment complex.

Sanchez's conviction was based on DNA evidence collected when he went to prison in 2002 on a second-degree burglary charge. In 2004, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation matched his DNA with evidence from the Busken case.

Sanchez has maintained his innocence and claims his late father Thomas Sanchez confessed to the crime before committing suicide in 2022.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals unanimously denied his appeal in April, saying those allegations were not enough to overcome the "compelling evidence" against him.

In June, Sanchez rejected the opportunity to have a clemency hearing before the state Pardon and Parole Board.

"The state always seems to come out on top," Sanchez said at the time. "Even when it doesn't, Governor [Kevin] Stitt is more than willing to make sure that death wins in the end. Why would someone like me participate in such a process?"

More recently, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond rejected a request by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, to reprocess DNA evidence in the case. Drummond said the DNA had already been reprocessed, with "overwhelming" results showing Anthony Sanchez's guilt.

Sanchez is scheduled to be killed by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

He will be the tenth person to be executed by Oklahoma since the state resumed the practice in 2021. One more man is slated to be put to death this year.