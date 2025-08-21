Headlines: Panhandling crackdown advances, Muscogee freedmen ruling & naming snow plows

Tulsa City Council advances ordinance to ban panhandling on some medians. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa approves $4M to rapidly rehouse its homeless citizens. (Tulsa World)

Muscogee high court rejects the tribe’s request to rehear its Freedmen case. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt is asking the court to toss Tulsa’s deal with the Muskogee Nation. (Tulsa World)

Stitt ceremonially signs law banning DEI policies at state colleges. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Hern is talking about Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. (Tulsa World)

State could see impact of SCOTUS decision on guns and marijuana users. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond deploys state officer to an eastern Oklahoma police force. (KOSU)

Drummond joins other states in urging Instagram to change its location update. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County moves forward with a new jail despite a shortage of funding. (NewsOK)

The Norman library system sues the city over a mold-damaged facility. (KOSU)

OKC Catholic Archdiocese creates an immigration education center. (NewsOK)

A state board awards opioid money to applicants across the state. (KOSU)

Three OKC-area schools top national rankings list. (NewsOK)

Hospitals are getting a million pounds of food through a new partnership. (KOSU)

The First Americans Museum is starting a conversation on indigenous artifacts. (KOSU)

The Department of Transportation is asking Oklahoma kids to name its snow plows. (KOSU)