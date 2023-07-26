Headlines: Controversial legal hire, tribal gaming compacts & Blue Whale Comedy Fest

A state board hires controversial outside legal counsel. (KOSU)

The state’s top prosecutor is taking over tribal compact negotiations. (KOSU)

Stitt’s Education Secretary resigns after just three months. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters gets grilled at Lawton town hall meeting. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s mayor and city council is staying out of TPS fight. (Tulsa World)

President Trump out raises GOP rivals in Oklahoma fundraising. (NewsOK)

Two Oklahoma County Jail inmates rushed to hospital after suspected overdose. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is staying on track to clear disability waitlist. (NewsOK)

Gilcrease Museum celebrates reaching a milestone. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s largest comedy festival returns to the Tulsa Arts District. (Tulsa World)