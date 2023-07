Headlines: Oklahoma drought update, OKC drinking water & Woody Guthrie Festival

Recent rains make a dent in Oklahoma’s drought. (KOSU)

New software allows for live video during 911 calls. (Tulsa World)

OG&E faces $60M lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Bethany man sues Integris over privacy law violations. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City says its drinking water is safe after social media post. (NewsOK)

Rep. Monroe Nichols enters Tulsa mayoral race. (Tulsa World)

Newly sworn-in Jenks City Councilmember resigns seat. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa water board approves spending $93.7M. (Tulsa World)

Three Tulsa-area students get named as National Merit Scholars. (Tulsa World)

Places to celebrate National French Fry Day. (NewsOK)

Hugh Jackman’s “Oklahoma!” coming to movie theaters. (NewsOK)

Woody Guthrie Festival brings people together in Okemah. (NewsOK)