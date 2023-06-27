Headlines: Veto override fails, Summer Feeding Program & Blue Angels show

Tribal tobacco compact veto override fails by one vote in the State Senate. (KOSU)

Oklahoma faces triple digit heat in expanding heat wave. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is getting nearly $800M to expand broadband access across the state. (KOSU)

Attorney General expects litigation over Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

U.S. official visits Union schools Summer Feeding Program site. (Tulsa World)

Broken Arrow School Board approves staff stipends. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Senator Mullin challenges union boss to an MMA fight. (Tulsa World)

Central Oklahoma Muslims gather for Eid festival. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City clinic is offering affordable, inclusive fertility care. (NewsOK)

Blue Angels coming to Tinker Air Force Base. (NewsOK)