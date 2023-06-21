Headlines: State of Emergency, Tulsa recovery efforts & ORU season ends

Leader of the State Senate declares State of Emergency with Stitt in Paris. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor says current gas shortage is only temporary. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa officials are praising recovery efforts. (Tulsa World)

Charter Board anticipates lawsuit after Catholic school approval. (NewsOK)

Investigators say the Henryetta murder case is ongoing. (Tulsa World)

McGirt’s convictions overturned. (Tulsa World)

High court says Durant hospital can face lawsuit after picture of diseased child. (NewsOK)

Veterans’ Affairs leader says he wants a state audit of his agency. (Tulsa World)

OKC wants feedback into new bus routes. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State gets a $120M gift from the late Boone Pickens. (Tulsa World)

Pivot’s 20 tiny homes for housing-insecure youth prove successful after one year. (NewsOK)

Nonprofit allows veterans to return to the skies. (Tulsa World)

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says HB1775 needs to be “clarified”. (KOSU)

Route 66 Road Fest comes to Tulsa this weekend. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma celebrates first day of summer. (NewsOK)

ORU’s historic season comes to an end after defeat in the College World Series. (Tulsa World)