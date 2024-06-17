Headlines: Superintendent Walters spending, primary elections & Norman entertainment district

Stitt vetoes measures to curb spending by Superintendent Ryan Walters. (Oklahoma Watch)

Walters hires like-minded influencers for summer teachers’ conference. (Tulsa World)

Federal judge issues orders in challenge of Critical Race Theory Ban. (Tulsa World)

Senator Roger Thompson announces retirement. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahomans take part in primaries tomorrow. (KOSU)

Cleveland County sheriff faces audit amid his reelection. (NewsOK)

Four Republicans hope to take over Sen. Nathan Dahm’s seat. (Tulsa World)

Incumbent Republican in HD98 faces two primary opponents. (Tulsa World)

More mail-in ballots could face rejections. (Tulsa World)

Tribes are urging their citizens to get out and vote. (Tulsa World)

YWCA CEO says progress is too slow in reducing domestic violence. (NewsOK)

Outgoing Tulsa mayor gets gig at Saint Francis. (Tulsa World)

Tulsans are looking at a 5.2% increase in utility bills. (Tulsa World)

OG&E reduces rate hike request. (NewsOK)

Tulsa International Airport is trying to finalize deal with solar company. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School District begins summer construction. (Tulsa World)

OSU Extension experts are studying broadband usage in western Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Experts say casino-style gaming still has room to grow in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Downtown OKC home costs are exceeding city sales. (NewsOK)

River Parks turns 50. (Tulsa World)

Silvery minnow in only one Oklahoma river is getting new life. (KOSU)

Tribes teach environment and culture in Wichita Mountains. (KOSU)

Norman approves a new entertainment district. (NewsOK)

