Headlines: Catholic charter school, OKC Animal Shelter & Sooners softball team advances

Plans for a Catholic charter school move forward. (KOSU)

Attorney General and others react to Catholic charter school vote. (Tulsa World)

Victim’s family criticizes Attorney General to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt’s plan to send troops to southern U.S. border isn’t happening soon. (NewsOK)

Investigators are looking into a train derailment Sunday afternoon in Marlow. (KOSU)

Crews are cleaning an oil-laced mud spill in northern Oklahoma. (KOSU)

OKC Animal Shelter closes doors again to prevent the spread of a respiratory infection. (KOSU)

Cherokee citizens reelect their principal and deputy chief. (KOSU)

Tulsa looks to more talks on Race Massacre reparations. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mayor David Holt gets named as president of national mayoral group. (NewsOK)

Joe Allbaugh is returning to the Oklahoma County Jail Task Force. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers censured in the last session will see it continue through 2024. (Tulsa World)

New law cracks down on discriminatory language in real estate. (KOSU)

A hospital in western Oklahoma is looking to open sooner than expected. (KOSU)

Drought is taking its toll on wheat harvests. (KOSU)

Tulsa opens five city pools for summer. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma arts organizations are getting a one-million-dollar boost. (NewsOK)

Sooner advance to the finals in the Women’s College World Series. (Tulsa World)