Headlines: State budget advancing, Todd Lamb concerns & inaugural Switchyard Festival

Lawmakers advance a state budget at nearly $13 billion. (NewsOK)

Budget includes a variety of proposals. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers want to reign in Ryan Walters’ handling of federal grants. (Tulsa World)

Domestic abuse survivors raise concerns about a current criminal justice reform bill. (NewsOK)

Enid man faces charges for social media threats against Republican officials. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County plans to pay $3M in excessive force case. (NewsOK)

Officials are investigating a Wynnewood refinery where two people were injured. (NewsOK)

UCO faculty leaders raise concerns about Todd Lamb as the next president. (NewsOK)

Patients want answers after Oklahoma allergy clinic closes. (NewsOK)

UN declares 2023 as the International Year of the Millet. (KOSU)

Route 66 officially gets a bike route. (Tulsa World)

Prairie Artisan Ales heads to downtown Edmond in deal with city. (NewsOK)

A new festival focuses on music, banned books and freedom of speech. (Tulsa World)