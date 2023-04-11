Headlines: Yukon Public Schools, Love’s upgrade plans & Thunder playoffs

Yukon Schools reopen after authorities arrest a student for threat. (NewsOK)

Conversations begin today on Race Massacre reparations. (KOSU)

State could loosen rules on Name, Image, Likeness deals. (NewsOK)

OU investigates “swatting incident on campus. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Catholic Church wants public funding for private charter school. (KOSU)

Dog flu outbreak is impacting the Oklahoma City metro area. (NewsOK)

A disease is killing domestic and wild rabbits. (KOSU)

Love’s Country Stores plans investments for upgrades and new locations. (Journal Record)

Demand for industrial space in OKC is waning. (NewsOK)

President of Langston University announces plans to retire. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State is getting $7M for energy efficiency initiative. (KOSU)

Health officials say allergens are especially high at this time. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder gears up for the postseason. (NewsOK)