Headlines: Bank closure concerns, Oklahoma state forest & Thunder beats the Nets

Oklahoma banks work to ease concerns over closures. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma experts weigh in as bank closures create fear. (Journal Record)

An OU political scientist is studying the failure of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters. (KOSU)

Failure to lure Volkswagen could mean more money for lawmakers’ budget. (Tulsa World)

Spanking bill fails to get enough votes for passage in the House. (Tulsa World)

Library bill draws criticism. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers consider legislation making it harder for citizen-led initiative petitions. (NewsOK)

The State House is getting a handful of education reform bills. (Tulsa World)

Editorial calls on State Superintendent Ryan Walters to resign or end rhetoric. (NewsOK)

Conservationists are working to get Oklahoma’s first state forest. (NewsOK)

Concerns over another dustbowl rise amid drought and population growth. (Journal Record)

Stopping the spread of eastern redcedars. (KOSU)

Tulsa County begins flood buyout. (Tulsa World)

Researcher looks at ways to survive a tornado. (Tulsa World)

OKC and Tulsa metro area housing markets ready for Hispanic buyers. (NewsOK)

St. Luke’s sets vote to leave the United Methodist Church. (NewsOK)

Amazon debuts electric cargo van in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma City Thunder returns home to beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets. (NewsOK)