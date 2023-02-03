Headlines: OCPD protocol, recreational marijuana opposition & “Little Dixie” movie

OCPD alters protocol after lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Supporters of recreational marijuana says state looks to get billion in taxes. (Journal Record)

An organization is forming to oppose recreational marijuana. (Tulsa World)

Animal rights groups oppose bill reducing penalties for cockfighting. (Tulsa World)

Legislative leaders admit to wanting to investigate COVID education misspending. (NewsOK)

Minister serving Ukrainian troops plans visit to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Regents of Higher Education scramble to release report on diversity spending. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School Board advances two finalists for vacant seat. (Tulsa World)

State and local business leaders support right of companies to ban guns. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma weekly jobless claims hold steady. (Tulsa World)

Judge finds McGirt-based tax case isn’t in federal jurisdiction. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Medicaid program is getting ready to shift to managed care. (KOSU)

Mayor Bynum announces reorganization of department. (Tulsa World)

An Oklahoma small town is working to get back its hospital. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa University is taking over Mayfest. (Tulsa World)

Mayfest gets ready to celebrate 50th year. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa filmmaker’s movie “Little Dixie” arrives in theaters. (Tulsa World)