The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Winter weather, Superintendent Ryan Walters & Warriors beat the Thunder

Published January 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
Local headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

More winter weather coming. (Tulsa World)

Protecting your pipes amid freezing temperatures. (NewsOK)

Thunder sleet rumbles across northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Downtown OKC church works to reach out to homeless. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters pushes for school vouchers. (Tulsa World)

Pro-LGBTQ restaurant owner finds herself at the center of the culture war. (Oklahoma Watch)

Mother of teen killed by police confronts chief at forum. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail reports first inmate death of 2023. (NewsOK)

Funds are coming to 76 Oklahoma communities for water and wastewater projects. (KOSU)

Rural populations grew during the pandemic despite decades of decline. (KOSU)

OU names director for new polytechnic school. (Tulsa World)

A couple is opening a cat café in Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

California-based soul food restaurant planned for downtown Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Golden State holds off rally from the OKC Thunder. (NewsOK)

