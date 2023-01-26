Headlines: Abortion exception bills, SNAP benefits ending & Trae Young in OKC

Republican bills could add abortion exceptions. (NewsOK)

Political Action Committee seeks to fight anti-trans bills. (Tulsa World)

Another pandemic-related break for low-income families is ending. (Tulsa World)

New drugs could help epidemic of childhood obesity. (Tulsa World)

Program works to aid virtual health innovations. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee nation showcases efforts to help those with substance abuse issues. (KOSU)

OSU professor studies so-called junk DNA. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City rent is rising, but the pace is currently slowing. (Journal Record)

Asian community in Oklahoma City opens its own Chamber of Commerce. (Journal Record)

Trae Young returns home to help his NBA team beat the OKC Thunder. (AP)