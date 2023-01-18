Headlines: Ukrainian soldier training, Oklahoma County Jail land & Tulsa PAC partnership

Ukrainian soldiers begin training at Fort Sill. (NewsOK)

Republican lawmaker wants to make it harder for initiative petitions. (Tulsa World)

Choteau man gets sentence for January Sixth riot. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County begins land search for new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa prepares for annual homeless count. (Tulsa World)

Governor creates task force on workforce. (Tulsa World)

State provides tax credits for investments in rural economy. (NewsOK)

Congress fails to pass legislation to help farm workers. (KOSU)

Tulsa County DA’s family speaks out on mental health. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma schools can start taking advantage of getting farm fresh food. (KOSU)

Western Kansas residents push to save the Ogallala aquifer. (KOSU)

Tulsa agrees to contract with trash disposal company. (Tulsa World)

OKC home volume increases as sales slow. (NewsOK)

TCC expansion brings in more nursing students. (Tulsa World)

Five state schools vie for national STEM competition. (Tulsa World)

Madonna plans to bring tour to BOK Center. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Performing Arts Center joins national Theatre Alliance. (Tulsa World)