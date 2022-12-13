Headlines: Norman bakery owner, election audit & Center of the Universe

Norman remembers a bakery owner who died in police custody. (NewsOK)

OKC Ward Five council member declines to run for fourth term. (NewsOK)

State officials release an audit of the 2022 midterm elections. (NewsOK)

State DHS warns of card skimming scam for SNAP recipients. (Tulsa World)

Gas prices reach lowest level since March. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School Board approves new redistricting map. (Tulsa World)

Development continues at northeast OKC historic Black high school. (NewsOK)

State’s private school voucher program grew 24% last year. (Oklahoma Watch)

OSU-Tulsa nonprofit provides computer science programs to underserved. (Journal Record)

Tulsa hosts national public safety summit. (Tulsa World)

Business program boosts Latino entrepreneurs. (NewsOK)

Center of the Universe officials unveil upgrade plans. (Tulsa World)