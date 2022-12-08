Headlines: Children’s health coverage, Eizember clemency denied & bobcat hunting season

Oklahoma sees improvement for children’s health coverage. (Tulsa World)

Saint Francis plans to offer in-home treatment option. (Tulsa World)

TPS redistricting draws legal challenge. (Tulsa World)

Clemency denied for death row inmate Scott Eizember. (Tulsa World)

Two marijuana farm shooting victims charged in 2020 incident. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County DA hosts annual event to honor those lost to violent crime. (Tulsa World)

Communities are preparing for climate change. (KOSU)

EPA cleans former Broken Arrow landfill site. (Tulsa World)

Court ruling stalls Norman turnpike extension. (NewsOK)

Candidates file for four OKC ward elections. (NewsOK)

Defense bill ends COVID-19 vaccinations. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Transit seeks input on new facility. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Natural Gas announces $32M customer investment. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State plans to house Senator Jim Inhofe’s papers. (KOSU)

Some are fighting the return of bobcat hunting season. (KOSU)