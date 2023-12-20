KOSU, Osage News to host 'Killers of the Flower Moon' tour in Osage County

Are you interested in Osage culture and history beyond the murders depicted in Killers of the Flower Moon? Then join Osage News and KOSU for a bus tour featuring historic cultural sites in Pawhuska and Fairfax.

Meet and see some of the Osage actors who starred in the film, and visit some of the places included in Martin Scorsese's blockbuster movie.

We'll start in Pawhuska, taking a 35-minute ride to Fairfax to visit the Tallchief Mansion and the legendary Tallchief Theater, which was built in honor of Osage ballerinas Maria and Marjorie Tallchief. Carol Conner and Russell Tallchief will guide visitors through various sites, sharing the rich history of this community.

Tour plans include a stop at the Fairfax Osage Reservation Museum and a visit to the White Hair Memorial, the former home of Lillie Morrell Burkhart.

We'll end the tour back in Pawhuska with an optional traditional Osage meal. If you want to experience both the tour and the meal, you must select that option at the link below.

We hope to see you there!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Saturday, February 3, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The tour will start in Pawhuska at a TBA location, followed by bus travel to locations throughout Osage County.

The tour will start in Pawhuska at a TBA location, followed by bus travel to locations throughout Osage County. Cost:

1 bus tour ticket: $25 per person. 1 traditional Osage dinner admittance: $25 per person. 1 bus tour ticket + 1 traditional Osage admittance: $40 per person



To purchase tickets for the event, visit this link.

For more information, email news@kosu.org or call 855-808-5678.

KOSU and Osage News are committed to showing respect to the Osage Nation and its people, history and culture during this tour and dinner. We ask anyone joining this tour to do the same, while keeping these guidelines in mind.

