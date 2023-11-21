Amazon to develop first solar farm in Oklahoma

The solar farm will be in Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma. It is one of three sustainable energy projects Amazon is developing in the state.

When fully operational, two wind farms and a solar farm will produce an estimated 618 megawatts of power, with the solar farm producing 100 megawatts. One wind farm is already in operation.

This project will add to more than 400 wind and solar farm projects globally from Amazon that could generate more than 71,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year once operational.

Erika Reynoso works for the company’s Worldwide Sustainability program. She said it’s not just about Amazon powering its own local operations, but also providing renewable energy for the community.

“When a solar or wind project comes online that Amazon has invested in, that energy does not just help power our operations that are connected to the grid. It also helps power schools, local businesses, homes,” she said.

Kiowa County’s solar farm is listed as planned for installation by the Energy Information Administration, but regulatory approvals have not begun. Reynoso says this is part of Amazon’s plans to be net-zero by 2025.