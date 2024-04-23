How did Amazon come to be worth more than $1 trillion?

Was Amazon’s success from innovating retail or cornering the market on e-commerce when the internet was still a fringe part of society? Was it by creeping into every part of our daily lives, from shopping to entertainment to health care? Or was it through the iron-fisted leadership and take-no-prisoners attitude of its founder Jeff Bezos?

A new book explores all of those questions and more. It’s called “The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.”

Author Dana Mattioli, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, talks about it with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

