Britny Cordera has been StateImpact Oklahoma's environment and science reporter since July 2023.

Britny is a poet and journalist who previously worked at St. Louis Public Radio and also taught creative writing with the St. Louis Poetry Center, building capacity for storytelling nonprofits in the area. Britny's goal is to empower communities to act on climate solutions by reporting on environmental justice and culture.

Britny was part of the 2022 NPR Next Generation Radio Project at St. Louis Public Radio and their work can be found in Grist Fix, The New Territory, Atmos, and Next City.

When not doing journalism, or writing poetry, Britny connects with her inner child by watching anime and roller skating.