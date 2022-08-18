2022 Oklahoma Elections

KOSU, in collaboration with StateImpact Oklahoma and local public radio reporters, are covering the 2022 election cycle in Oklahoma. Many statewide, federal and local races are to be determined this cycle, including Governor, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and all seven of Oklahoma's seats in Congress.

You can register to vote, request absentee ballots, find your polling place and see a sample ballot for your precinct on the Oklahoma State Election Board's OK Voter Portal.