Sports

Oral Roberts baseball team headed back to College World Series for first time since 1978

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrate their advancement to the College World Series.
ORU Baseball
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrate their advancement to the College World Series.

For the first time in 45 years, the Oral Roberts baseball team is going back to the College World Series.

The Golden Eagles used stellar defensive plays, and fed off the Oregon Ducks’ miscues to win 11 to 6 Sunday night.

ORU coach Ryan Folmar said his squad is ready for Omaha.

"We knew we were good. Man, we’ve steadily improved and continued to get better and better and better. Man, we’re playing well at the right time of year," said Folmar. "We’re excited for another opportunity — we get a chance to keep playing. That’s pretty fun."

It was a back-and-forth series against the Ducks all weekend.

Friday's game featured Oregon coming back from an 8 to 0 deficit, to win it in the bottom of the ninth inning by a score of 9 to 8. On Saturday, it was ORU's turn, as Justin Quinn knocked in two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 8 to 7 and force the decisive Game 3.

The Golden Eagles will play TCU on Saturday.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
