Minimum wage measure, AG on women and abortions, Governor Stitt on cockfighting and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a challenge to an initiative petition to raise the state's minimum wage, Attorney General Gentner Drummond's formal opinion saying women could not be prosecuted for having abortions and the head of the State Republican Party opposing the nomination of former Cherokee Attorney General Sara Hill for a federal judgeship.

The trio also discusses an audit uncovering millions of misreported income and expenses at the state Republican Party and former OU head football coach Barry Switzer criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt for comments made in support of cockfighting.