© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Minimum wage measure, AG on women and abortions, Governor Stitt on cockfighting and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a challenge to an initiative petition to raise the state's minimum wage, Attorney General Gentner Drummond's formal opinion saying women could not be prosecuted for having abortions and the head of the State Republican Party opposing the nomination of former Cherokee Attorney General Sara Hill for a federal judgeship.

The trio also discusses an audit uncovering millions of misreported income and expenses at the state Republican Party and former OU head football coach Barry Switzer criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt for comments made in support of cockfighting.

* indicates required

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics minimum wageabortion
Stay Connected
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
See stories by Ryan Kiesel
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content