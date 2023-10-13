© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Gender-affirming care ban, Catholic charter school, budget transparency and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a federal judge refusing to stop a law banning gender-affirming care for minors and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approving a contract for a Catholic charter school.

The trio also discusses the primary election for Senate District 32 in southwest Oklahoma and a call by a state leader for more transparency in the budgeting process.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics transgendercharter schoolsState Virtual Charter School BoardCatholicism
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
