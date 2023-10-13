Gender-affirming care ban, Catholic charter school, budget transparency and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a federal judge refusing to stop a law banning gender-affirming care for minors and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approving a contract for a Catholic charter school.

The trio also discusses the primary election for Senate District 32 in southwest Oklahoma and a call by a state leader for more transparency in the budgeting process.