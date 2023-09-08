Ryan Walters lawsuits, PragerU partnership, governor's veto overrides and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about two new lawsuits against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and a new partnership announced by Walters between the State Department of Education and controversial, conservative media organization, PragerU.

The trio also discusses the appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt of Wes Nofire to Native American Affairs Liaison and the override of the governor's vetoes on tribal compacts by lawmakers over the summer.