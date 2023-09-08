© 2021 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Ryan Walters lawsuits, PragerU partnership, governor's veto overrides and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about two new lawsuits against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and a new partnership announced by Walters between the State Department of Education and controversial, conservative media organization, PragerU.

The trio also discusses the appointment by Gov. Kevin Stitt of Wes Nofire to Native American Affairs Liaison and the override of the governor's vetoes on tribal compacts by lawmakers over the summer.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersOklahoma Department of EducationKevin StittIndigenous peoples
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
