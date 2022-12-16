© 2021 KOSU
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.

The trio also discusses the ban of TikTok on state-issued devices by Gov. Kevin Stitt and a Mexican consulate for Oklahoma City sometime next year.

abortion Western Heights Public Schools executions TikTok Oklahoma City Mexico
