Oklahoma set to execute Richard Rojem for 1984 killing

Oklahoma is scheduled to execute its second person of the year Thursday.

Richard Norman Rojem Jr., 66, was convicted of the 1984 murder and rape of his seven-year-old stepdaughter Layla Dawn Cummings and has been incarcerated for nearly four decades, according to The Oklahoman.

Rojem’s first two death sentences were thrown out because of procedural errors. However, in 2007, he was re-sentenced to death. Friday’s court order said Rojem has exhausted all of his appeals, though he maintains his innocence.

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board deliberated for less than one minute before voting against recommending clemency

He told the board that he did not kill Cummings and his attorney argued the evidence against him was circumstantial. However, prosecutors presented DNA evidence, witness statements, and tire tracks that matched his vehicle, which contended otherwise.

A victim advocate read Mindy Cummings's statement at the hearing. She said she didn’t attend in person because it was too difficult.

“Forty years is a very long time to see the fulfillment of justice that his horrific crime deserves. It’s a long time to be concerned about our safety as long as this monster is alive,” Mindy Cummings wrote. “Death row does not protect us from Rojem.”

The execution by lethal injection will occur 84 days after Michael Dwayne Smith was put to death on April 4. Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the court to schedule executions 90 days apart instead of 60 to reduce the stress put on the volunteer execution teams.

The court has agreed to extend the period between executions “unless circumstances dictate modification.”