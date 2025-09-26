© 2025 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Ryan Walters resigning, Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, cellphone jamming in jails and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillAndy Moore
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the announcement by State Superintendent Ryan Walters that he's quitting as the top education official in Oklahoma.

The trio also discusses the Ethics Commission ordering the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission to dissolve over campaign violations along with its president facing cockfighting attendance charges, state officials pushing the FCC to allow for cellphone jamming technology in jails and prisons and the District Attorneys' Council asking lawmakers for an extra $500,000 for a unit to handle death penalty cases.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics Ryan WaltersOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)Oklahoma Ethics Commissioncampaign financecockfightingprison systemFederal Communications Commission (FCC)death penalty
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
See stories by Michael Cross
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
See stories by Neva Hill
Andy Moore
Andy Moore is a political commentator for KOSU's weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics.
See stories by Andy Moore
