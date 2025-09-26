Ryan Walters resigning, Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, cellphone jamming in jails and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civic Leader Andy Moore about the announcement by State Superintendent Ryan Walters that he's quitting as the top education official in Oklahoma.

The trio also discusses the Ethics Commission ordering the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission to dissolve over campaign violations along with its president facing cockfighting attendance charges, state officials pushing the FCC to allow for cellphone jamming technology in jails and prisons and the District Attorneys' Council asking lawmakers for an extra $500,000 for a unit to handle death penalty cases.