Tulsa Race Massacre survivors continue fight for reparations in court

Published April 2, 2024 at 8:40 AM CDT
Lady Freedom of Birmingham, Alabama, leans on a plaque as she visits a memorial for the Tulsa Race Massacre near the historic Greenwood district. (John Locher/AP)
Lady Freedom of Birmingham, Alabama, leans on a plaque as she visits a memorial for the Tulsa Race Massacre near the historic Greenwood district. (John Locher/AP)

A fight in court continues over the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 when a mob of white people killed as many as 300 Black Tulsa residents and burned a thriving Black neighborhood and business district to the ground. The last two survivors of the massacre are in court fighting for reparations for the victims’ families.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Deon Osborne, who is writing for the Oklahoma Eagle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Race & Culture Tulsa Race MassacrereparationsTulsa
