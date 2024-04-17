© 2024 KOSU
Senate kills articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

By The Washington Desk
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:38 PM CDT
An official Senate photographs shows senators taking the oath at the start of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday.
The U.S. Senate
The Senate has rejected both articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, swiftly ending the trial triggered by the House's narrow vote to impeach in February.

The articles charged Mayorkas with willfully ignoring the law and breaching the public's trust. Republicans argue that Mayorkas is refusing to enforce immigration laws. Democrats call the opposition a policy dispute, and said it did not rise to "high crimes and misdemeanors," as required for impeachment.

Republicans in both chambers are eager to put the issue of border security front and center during this election year. President Biden's handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border remains a weak spot politically for him, according to recent public opinion polls.

