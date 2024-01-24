Treat: Oklahoma legislature’s special tax cut session will end moments after it gets started

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to slash Oklahomans’ income taxes and he wants to see which state lawmakers agree with him. So he called a special session to accomplish those goals.

He’s getting neither, at least on the Senate side.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says his chamber will simply gavel in and gavel out on Monday when they are constitutionally obligated to go into special session.

Treat says Stitt’s choice to call a session now is political theater. He said the legislature hasn’t even determined how much money there is to spend on making up for lost tax revenue.

“During the regular session and only after we have certified numbers from the Board of Equalization, is when we will know how much we have to spend,” Treat said. “I feel like the governor’s numbers compared to what we are seeing are simply not accurate.”

While it’s unclear what the House of Representatives will do, House Speaker Charles McCall has indicated he might hold a vote. He’s filed five bills for the regular session – beginning the first Monday in February – that would slash income taxes.