© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Senate Pro Tem asks Oklahoma Attorney General to intervene in tribal gaming dispute

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd,
Allison Herrera
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat speaks to media after the Senate advances HB1965 and HB2775.
Beth Wallis/StateImpact Oklahoma
/
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat speaks to media after the Senate advances HB1965 and HB2775.

Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has formally asked state Attorney General Gentner Drummond to intervene in an ongoing dispute over tribal gaming compacts.

In 2020, the legislature filed two lawsuits against Gov. Kevin Stitt, arguing his signing of four tribal gaming compacts with tribal nations were illegal, as the governor did not receive legislative approval.

The state Supreme Court ruled twice in the legislature’s favor, saying the compacts were invalid under Oklahoma law. Stitt has attempted to have the compacts approved by the federal government.

Four separate tribal nations then filed a federal lawsuit in a Washington D.C. court against Stitt, the four nations involved in the compacts and the U.S. Department of the Interior, seeking to have the four gaming compacts voided due to the illegality of them under Oklahoma law.

In Treat’s letter, he wrote Stitt has asked a federal court to ignore Oklahoma law, proving him unfit to represent state interests.

“It has thus become clear that the Governor has a conflict: he can either choose to represent the interests of the state or his own personal interests, and I believe he has made his decision clear,” Treat wrote.

Treat formally asked Drummond on behalf of the state Senate to intervene in the federal lawsuit, though whatever means necessary, to defend state interests.

“I can no longer stand by and watch Oklahoma taxpayer dollars be spent on high-dollar east coast law firms in pursuit of Governor Stitt’s personal agenda at the expense of the state’s interest,” Treat wrote.

Treat included in his letter that all Oklahomans are to be treated equally under the law, meaning no one, including Stitt, is above the law.

* indicates required

Tags
Politics Indigenous peoplesKevin Stitttribal sovereigntytribal compactstribal gaming
Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
See stories by Peggy Dodd
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content