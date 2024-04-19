Oklahoma man charged with throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, is charged with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate commerce.

Federal prosecutors accuse Palmer of tossing a pipe bomb in the early morning hours toward the Salem, Massachusetts Satanic Temple. The Satanic Temple describes itself as a “non-theistic organization” founded in 2013.

Surveillance camera footage shows Palmer igniting and tossing the pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple’s building. It partially detonated, causing a “minor” fire and damaging the building’s exterior.

Palmer wrote in a six-page handwritten note that he was sent by Elohim to “smite Satan.”

He was arrested earlier this week at his Perkins home and faces at least five and up to 20 years of prison.