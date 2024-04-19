© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma man charged with throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:50 AM CDT
Surveillance footage shows a person igniting a pipe bomb and throwing it at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass. Federal prosecutors say that person is Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Okla.
U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts
Surveillance footage shows a person igniting a pipe bomb and throwing it at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass. Federal prosecutors say that person is Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Okla.

A Perkins man is accused of throwing a pipe bomb at The Satanic Temple’s Massachusetts headquarters.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, is charged with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate commerce.

Federal prosecutors accuse Palmer of tossing a pipe bomb in the early morning hours toward the Salem, Massachusetts Satanic Temple. The Satanic Temple describes itself as a “non-theistic organization” founded in 2013.

Surveillance camera footage shows Palmer igniting and tossing the pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple’s building. It partially detonated, causing a “minor” fire and damaging the building’s exterior.

Palmer wrote in a six-page handwritten note that he was sent by Elohim to “smite Satan.”

He was arrested earlier this week at his Perkins home and faces at least five and up to 20 years of prison.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
