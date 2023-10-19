© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Former Cherokee Nation AG nominated for federal judgeship in Oklahoma

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sara Hill, Cherokee Nation Attorney General, speaks during the "ᏣᎳᎩ: Wherever We Are, Aftermath of McGirt Edition" virtual program in 2022.
Cherokee Nation
Sara Hill, Cherokee Nation Attorney General, speaks during the "ᏣᎳᎩ: Wherever We Are, Aftermath of McGirt Edition" virtual program in 2022.

President Joe Biden is nominating the former Cherokee Nation Attorney General to serve as a federal judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

This is President Biden's fourth Native American judicial nominee and if confirmed, Hill would be the first Indigenous woman to serve as a federal judge in Oklahoma.

She recently served as the Cherokee Nation's Attorney General under current Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Her office prosecuted thousands of cases and implemented huge changes within the tribal nation's criminal justice system in the aftermath of the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.

In addition to serving the Cherokee Nation as their Attorney General, Hill was the secretary of natural resources for the tribal nation as well as deputy attorney general.

* indicates required

Tags
News Cherokee NationMcGirt v. Oklahomacriminal justiceIndigenous peoples
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content