Muscogee Freedmen take step toward citizenship following tribal court ruling

The Muscogee Nation's Court ruled that Muscogee Freedmen descendants could be eligible for citizenship pending an approval from the tribal nation's citizenship board.

Rhonda Grayson and Jeffrey Kennedy can prove their Muscogee Freedmen ancestors going back generations. That's why it came as a shock to both of them when the Muscogee Nation Citizenship board rejected their applications twice.

They appealed and earlier this year, they both argued their case before Muscogee Nation judge Judge Donette Mouser saying that under the tribal nation's 1866 reconstruction treaty it signed-that made them eligible. Mouser ruled in their favor.

The issue of citizenship for those who descend from formerly enslaved goes back to 1979 when a new constitution stated that for tribal membership, you must be a by-blood descendant of someone on the Dawes rolls-both Grayson and Jeffrey say they are.

Muscogee Nation issued a statement after the decision calling the decision deeply flawed and that they plan to appeal to the tribal nation's highest court.

"We respect the authority of our court but strongly disagree with Judge Mouser's deeply flawed reasoning in this matter," Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said in a statement.

She also said that the nation makes no provisions for citizenship for non-Creek people.

Attorneys for Grayson and Kennedy argued earlier this year that they should be citizens because of an 1866 treaty Muscogee Nation signed with the federal government. They argue the nation's 1979 constitution needs to reflect that.

They say the 1866 reconstruction treaty Muscogee Nation signed after the civil war was never repealed and is still law. The attorneys also claim that Article II of that treaty states that Freedmen allows citizenship into the tribal nation.

This is a developing story.

