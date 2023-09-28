© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Leaders of more than half of Oklahoma’s tribal nations want to work with the governor, but they have some conditions

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
left to right: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Seminole Nation of Oklahoma Chief Lewis Johnson and General Counsel for the Choctaw Nation Michael Burrage speak before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 27, 2022.
Cherokee Nation
left to right: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Seminole Nation of Oklahoma Chief Lewis Johnson and General Counsel for the Choctaw Nation Michael Burrage speak before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 27, 2022.

More than half of the tribal nations in the state sent a letter to the legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt, asking to come back to the table and negotiate on the issue of tribal-state compacts.

The letter was signed by 24 tribal nation leaders, including President Terri Parton of the Wichita Affiliated Tribes, Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe and Jacob Keyes, the new Iowa tribal chairman as well as leaders of the five larger tribes.

All expressed their gratitude about the results of July's special session where members of the legislature overturned two of Governor Stitt's vetoes of tribal tag and tobacco compacts.

They also expressed their dismay at the political polarization on the issue and say they're willing to go back and renegotiate compacts but that it needs to be done under a confidentiality agreement.

"Our single condition is that we engage in our talks under an appropriate intergovernmental confidentiality agreement. Implementation of meaningful government-to-government talks must focus on talking to, not past each other," read the letter.

Before the special session, Chickasaw Nation leaders found themselves in headlines around the state after the governor's office gave details of their negotiations to reporters.

The letter was delivered earlier this week.

* indicates required

Tags
News tribal compactstribal gamingtribal sovereignty
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content