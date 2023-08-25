© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
News

Brown tarantulas will soon make their seasonal scurry across Oklahoma

KOSU | By Britny Cordera
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT
A brown tarantula.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
A brown tarantula.

Tarantulas are making their move across Oklahoma just in time for fall and spooky season.

The arachnids could cross your path between late August through October.

Brown tarantulas usually live in arid desert regions and sometimes in damp forests. Once the summer starts cooling off into fall, males migrate hundreds of miles across Oklahoma to find a mate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, that’s when Oklahomans are likely to see them near roads and buildings. The department says the arachnids are nothing to fear.

In fact, if the tarantulas are large and plentiful, that could be a good sign of a healthier environment in the state. A typical brown tarantula can weigh between 1 and 3 ounces, with a leg span of up to 4 to 5 inches long.

The brown tarantula is more likely to be seen in the western part of the state, but can be seen everywhere this time of year. If you see some crawling around, the department of conservation recommends observing them from a distance.

* indicates required

Tags
News Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservationspiders
Britny Cordera
Britny Cordera has been StateImpact Oklahoma's environment and science reporter since July 2023.
See stories by Britny Cordera
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content